The US homeland stands unguarded

Mitchell’s Army Air Corps, which became the Air Force, was the front line of homeland defense during the Cold War. Today it commits only a handful of predominantly Air National Guard fighters to the air defense mission for the entire North American continent. That is barely one-tenth of the aircraft that Mitchell had on a single base for his tests in 1921. Ground-based radars, fielded in the 1980s to watch over North America, are obsolete. The effort to replace them has been locked in an analysis of alternatives for more than a decade.