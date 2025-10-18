The US is tiptoeing away from many of Trump’s signature tariffs
Gavin Bade , Jesse Newman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Oct 2025, 11:00 am IST
Summary
The administration is considering lifting duties on some products not produced in the U.S.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump in recent weeks has exempted dozens of products from his so-called reciprocal tariffs and offered to carve out hundreds more goods from farm products to airplane parts when countries strike trade deals with the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story