The US is trying to drive a wedge between Argentina and China
Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 07:24 am IST
Summary
The South American country is relying on the U.S. and Wall Street banks for a bailout.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration is pushing officials in Argentina to limit China’s influence over the distressed South American nation at the same time the U.S. and Wall Street banks are working on a $40 billion lifeline for Buenos Aires.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story