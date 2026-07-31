In the decades since Kuwait’s liberation in the first Gulf War, the U.S. has used the oil-rich emirate as one of the Army’s biggest logistics hubs in the world, hosting thousands of troops, Abrams tanks and heavy artillery.
The US liberated Kuwait but now struggles to protect it from Iran
SummaryWashington is rethinking the wisdom of its large military footprint in the Persian Gulf emirate
In the decades since Kuwait’s liberation in the first Gulf War, the U.S. has used the oil-rich emirate as one of the Army’s biggest logistics hubs in the world, hosting thousands of troops, Abrams tanks and heavy artillery.
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