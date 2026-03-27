Billions of dollars of highly sophisticated military equipment has been lost or significantly damaged since the U.S. and Israel began striking thousands of targets across Iran more than three weeks ago. The bulk of the damage on the ground has been caused by Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.
The US military assets damaged or lost in the Iran war
SummaryRadar systems and aircraft worth billions of dollars have been damaged and destroyed by Iranian attacks, friendly-fire incidents or accidents.
Billions of dollars of highly sophisticated military equipment has been lost or significantly damaged since the U.S. and Israel began striking thousands of targets across Iran more than three weeks ago. The bulk of the damage on the ground has been caused by Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.
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