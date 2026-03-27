The US military assets damaged or lost in the Iran war

More than a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost since the war began. This includes at least eight shot down by Iranian missiles, three on the ground destroyed by Iranian missiles and one mistakenly shot down by a Persian Gulf nation. Additional Reapers have been damaged. The MQ-9s flown by the Air Force, which cost at least $16 million each, are no longer manufactured by General Atomics. The newer-model MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones are being manufactured for the U.S. and its allies, costing around $30 million each.