The US needs better data. Why we fell behind and how we can catch up.

The process of using blended data to create these estimates has its own challenges. “One of the biggest hurdles that we face—and the statistical agencies face it too—is the data is expensive," says Scott Brave, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. “It’s not really well-suited or well-designed to just hand off to a statistical agency without some customization, so it’s difficult to work with, it’s difficult to process, and it tends to be very expensive."