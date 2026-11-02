The US once dominated the world’s oceans. China’s Xi is changing that.

SINGAPORE—In 1998, a shadowy entertainment company based in the gambling hub of Macau made an unusual purchase: an aircraft carrier. Called the Varyag, it was originally ordered for the Soviet Union, but was left to rust unfinished in a Ukrainian shipyard. Its Chinese buyers said they wanted to turn their $20 million acquisition into a floating casino.



That turned out to be a ruse. China, whose inexperienced navy had never built or operated a carrier, decided to make an experiment of the Varyag. It took 15 years to transform the deteriorating, stripped-down hulk into a functioning vessel and figure out how to fly planes from it. Some naval analysts mocked the effort back then.



Today, China has three aircraft carriers, with a fourth on its way that Western experts believe will be nuclear-powered. They’re part of the world’s largest navy, which now has a battle force of more than 400 ships and submarines, according to official U.S. numbers seen by The Wall Street Journal. That means China’s fleet is around 35% larger than the American Navy by hull count.