The US pumps more crude than anyone else. Here’s why it wants Venezuela’s too.

In all, about 40% of the oil that runs through American refineries is imported to get the right mix of crudes to create different products, from gasoline and diesel to jet fuel and asphalt. Excess oil pumped in the U.S. gets shipped overseas since a ban on exporting crude was lifted a decade ago. America has since become one of the world’s largest oil exporters, sending tankers of crude to India, China, South Korea and all over Europe.