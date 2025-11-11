The US’s most ambitious shipyard project just got tougher
Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Nov 2025, 06:53 am IST
Summary
Hanwha Philly Shipyard, acquired by a South Korean firm and tasked with reviving U.S. shipbuilding, must now make a nuclear-powered submarine for the first time.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When President Trump recently announced his support for South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine in the U.S., he singled out the place where he wants it built: a historic shipyard in Philadelphia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story