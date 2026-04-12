The U.S. has destroyed most of Iran’s navy. But not the one Tehran uses to control the Strait of Hormuz.
The US sank one of Iran’s navies. The other still controls Hormuz.
SummaryThe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s small, fast-attack boats hold sway in the strategic waterway.
The U.S. has destroyed most of Iran’s navy. But not the one Tehran uses to control the Strait of Hormuz.
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