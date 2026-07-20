The US saw an investment boom in Venezuela. Now it’s a $37 billion problem.

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela—Since the start of this year, the U.S. was preparing to reap the benefits of its unlikely alliance with Venezuela as the world’s biggest oil reserves and vast mineral deposits opened up to American investors.
Now, the Trump administration is facing a daunting multibillion-dollar cleanup after twin earthquakes last month tore open roads, downed power lines and flattened buildings.
Venezuelans are looking for help from a U.S. administration that says it is running the country.
“We’re in the hands of God, as well as the Americans,” said Danny Muñoz, a bricklayer who pulled the lifeless body of his pregnant stepdaughter out from underneath debris after their apartment building along the coast here collapsed. “No one else can save us now.”