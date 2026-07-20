The US saw an investment boom in Venezuela. Now it’s a $37 billion problem.

The United Nations says the damage to the infrastructure is about $37 billion, equivalent to roughly a third of Venezuela’s annual economic output. Rubble needs to be cleared, bodies recovered and new homes built for thousands of people sleeping in baseball stadiums and on the street. Researchers from Oregon State University estimate 69,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed in Venezuela’s beachside communities like those in Catia La Mar, a 45-minute drive from Caracas in the devastated coastal state of La Guaira.