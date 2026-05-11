A little-known Iraqi tycoon named Ali Al Zaidi has emerged as the likely next prime minister of Iraq with the backing of President Trump, who has invited the businessman to Washington and said the U.S. “is with him all the way.”
The US tied his bank to Iran proxies. Now he’s Trump’s choice to run Iraq.
SummaryPrime Minister-designate Ali Al Zaidi is under pressure from the U.S. to curtail the influence of Tehran-backed militias, despite U.S. questions about his bank’s ties to the groups.
A little-known Iraqi tycoon named Ali Al Zaidi has emerged as the likely next prime minister of Iraq with the backing of President Trump, who has invited the businessman to Washington and said the U.S. “is with him all the way.”
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