The Vatican financial mess Pope Francis couldn’t fix
Drew Hinshaw , Joe Parkinson , Stacy Meichtry , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 08 May 2025, 01:00 PM IST
SummaryThe next pope will inherit a soaring deficit and culture of financial malpractice that Francis tried and failed to solve even through his final weeks.
The ailing pope was short of breath, sitting beneath a cherished painting of Mary, Untier of Knots, as he worked through a last-ditch plan to disentangle the finances of one of the world’s most opaque bureaucracies.
