The Vatican financial mess Pope Francis couldn’t fix

One step forward

Francis was elected in 2013 with a mandate to tackle the financial rot, and within weeks he had summoned a panel of cardinals from around the world to advise him. Moneyval warned that the Vatican Bank would be blacklisted if it didn’t tighten money-laundering rules. An internal report signaled to the new pope that the pension fund was in trouble. About a third of it was unwisely tied up in real estate, employees needed to contribute more to their own retirement, and the entire fund was facing up to 1.5 billion euros of liabilities it wouldn’t be able to honor—a number set to keep rising without significant reform.