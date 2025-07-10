The Vietnam war made American culture bolder and more varied
Economist , The Economist 6 min read 10 Jul 2025, 02:13 PM IST
The conflict, which ended 50 years ago, precipitated new styles of music and film
The images of the fall of Saigon, on April 30th 1975, are indelible. A helicopter takes off from the roof of an apartment building, leaving behind a long line of would-be evacuees. Victorious North Vietnamese soldiers roll into the city in tanks, on their way to sack the United States embassy and raise their flag over the presidential palace. Vietnamese civilians rush onto packed boats in terror.
