The Vietnam war made American culture bolder and more varied

Underlying all of these cultural changes has been a profound social one. In 1971 the Pentagon Papers, high-level government reports on the war, were leaked, revealing the depth of officials’ dishonesty about their motives and efficacy in Vietnam. A poll taken that year showed that 71% of Americans believed the war had been a “mistake". By 1974 barely more than one-third of Americans trusted their government to do the right thing. Aside from a brief post-9/11 spike, America’s government has never regained the trust of a majority of its citizens. Today only 22% trust it, and it seems unlikely to win back Americans’ confidence soon.