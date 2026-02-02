The violence in Iran could lead to civil war
As America amasses an armada, the regime’s response to recent protests is radicalising Iranians
“A PRINCE OUGHT to inspire fear," wrote Niccolo Machiavelli, but “he must endeavour only to avoid hatred", lest it prove his undoing. By that measure Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, is failing. As the veil of its internet blackout lifts slightly, the killings unleashed to crush protests are fuelling rage more than fear. Human-rights groups have confirmed the deaths of over 6,500 people in the recent protests and are verifying those of 17,000 more. Iran International, an opposition television channel based in Britain, puts the death toll at over 36,500. Relatives sift through piles of body-bags, then pay for the bullets that killed their kin to recover the corpses.