The violence in Iran could lead to civil war

Meanwhile royalists inside and outside Iran increasingly argue that protest is futile against a regime willing to kill on such a scale. Many despair of the possibility of the army or police breaking ranks, as happened when Syria rose up against the Assads. And despite the build-up of American military might, the regime’s opponents question whether Donald Trump will keep his promise to help them. Instead, protesters and exiled opponents increasingly advocate taking up arms to avenge the dead. Elders in Lorestan and Ilam—peripheral provinces where protests erupted, where tribal loyalties are still prevalent and weapons still prized—have taken to social media dressed in military fatigues, brandishing rifles and vowing revenge for the crackdown. “Next time my cousins say they’ll swap Molotov cocktails for machine guns," worries a student in an eastern city. “For this massacre, every single one of them must be killed," says a normally urbane protester in Tehran.