The virtual worlds where AI is making its next big leap
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Sept 2025, 04:16 pm IST
Summary
To develop knowledge beyond text and videos, AIs must have realistic virtual playgrounds where they can make mistakes and learn.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Today’s AIs are book smart. Everything they know they learned from available language, images and videos. To evolve further, they have to get street smart. That requires “world models."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story