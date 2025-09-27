The virtual worlds where AI is making its next big leap

No matter how much data today’s generative AIs are trained on, they can only learn a probabilistic model of how the world works, says Gary Marcus, former head of Uber’s AI efforts and a frequent critic of current approaches to AI. At base, today’s AIs learn about the correlations between all the data fed into them—whether it consists of words and images, or molecules and their functions. This fuzzy approximation appears to be encoded in their AI “brains" as a mix of data and a giant list of rules about how to manipulate it, which are frequently incomplete or self-contradictory.