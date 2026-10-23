The voters who could decide Israel’s election and rewrite its future

Gadi Eisenkot, the retired lieutenant general who could end Benjamin Netanyahu’s nearly two decades in power on Oct. 27, recalls being advised by a media personality to campaign on his parents’ meeting in a ma’abarah, one of the transit camps for Jewish immigrants in the 1950s. There was just one problem, Eisenkot said: his parents met on a kibbutz. The pundit was disappointed: “That’s a lousy story.”