The war in Gaza is paused but the battle over aid rages on

Israel is insisting aid groups hand over details about their staff working in Gaza or it will strip them of their right to operate in Israel, which would severely limit their access to the enclave. Dozens of organizations, including large-scale international humanitarian groups, have declined to do so, arguing that sharing the data could put their workers at risk. They say Israel hasn’t given them assurances the data won’t be misused and want to know why it is needed, as well as how it will be used and stored.