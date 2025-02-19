The war over the war

But let’s also have some perspective on the other side’s weakness. Mr. Putin is playing to survive the worst blunder of his career. He seeks, more than territory, displays and rituals to reinforce his indispensability back home. Historian Sergey Radchenko, in a new book, emphasizes how Russian and Soviet leaders looked to the West for a status and legitimacy their institutions couldn’t provide. Mr. Trump is one president who seems instinctively to understand Mr. Putin’s need for “face." Meaning: Get ready for a lot of ditzy commentary. It will suggest that letting Mr. Putin know at every moment how little we think of him is more important than locking in the gains from his Ukraine failure so the U.S. can shift strategic resources to the Indo-Pacific.