The warning signs for Russia’s economy are flashing red
Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 06 Jul 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Summary
A slowdown exposes the limits of the country’s wartime economy and suggests sanctions may finally be taking a toll.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Russia’s sanctions-defying economy, propelled higher by the Ukraine war, is suddenly coming back down to earth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story