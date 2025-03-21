The warship that shows why the US Navy is falling behind China
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 21 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST
SummaryA blizzard of design changes by the military have put production of the USS Constellation years behind schedule and millions over budget. Labor shortages, old equipment and rising steel costs aren’t helping the industry.
When a Wisconsin shipyard won the contract to build a new class of Navy frigate in 2020, the project was meant to address an embarrassing reality: The U.S. is now the global laggard in building warships.
