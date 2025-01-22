The Washington lawyers who suddenly love Trump
SummaryFirms that blacklisted his officials in 2020 are now claiming special expertise to work with them in 2025.
Elite law firms in Washington are giddy about Donald Trump’s re-election. Since November many of them have been presenting an optimistic case about how they can help businesses navigate the complex regulatory and policy environment to come. As the Republican Party has taken a more populist turn, they contend that Republican government is no longer “good for business." Who better to manage looming policy controversies, the thinking goes, than the steady world of white-shoe law firms?