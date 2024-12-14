The week CEOs bent the knee to Trump
Brian Schwartz , Dana Mattioli , Rebecca Ballhaus , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Dec 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Summary
- Companies abandoned Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Now, they are rushing to curry favor with the president-elect as he prepares to return to the White House.
When Donald Trump arrived at the New York Stock Exchange this week for a postelection victory lap, dozens of influential executives lined up to catch a glimpse of the man who holds the future of their businesses in his hands.
