The West Bank is on the edge of economic collapse
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
SummaryAfter over a year of war, the economy in the occupied West Bank is being choked off by restrictions on Palestinians’ movements in the territory, the cancellation of work permits in Israel and near-daily military raids.
NABLUS, West Bank—The Nablus Soap Co., with a network of buyers in 70 countries, is the kind of family-owned business that once formed the backbone of the local economy in the occupied West Bank.
