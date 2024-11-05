The West Bank is on the edge of economic collapse

The risk of being cut off from Israel’s financial system also looms. An Israeli waiver that allows Palestinian and Israeli banks to correspond was set to expire last Thursday, which would have severed a relationship that supports more than $13 billion in annual trade. At the 11th hour, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who says Palestinian banks are used to fund terrorism, extended the waiver for a month. The U.S. has been pressuring Israel to roll it over for at least another year and says the Palestinian Authority, which governs part of the territory, adequately manages illicit-financing risks alongside various international bodies.