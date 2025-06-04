The West is rethinking how to fight wars
Ukraine’s daring raid on Russia has lessons for European armed forces. But they need cash, too
THE UKRAINIAN drones that emerged from lorries deep inside Russia on June 1st, then plunged onto Russian air fields and struck perhaps a dozen bombers will be ranked among the great raiding parties of military history. The operation combined old-fashioned sabotage with the iconic weapon of the war in Ukraine. In doing this it illustrated two things. One is that new technology, deployed inventively, can be disproportionately lethal. The other is that the battlefield now stretches deep behind the front line, overturning the assumptions of the past quarter century.