The West is rethinking how to fight wars

After decades of complacency, Britain, like its allies, has acknowledged that it must prepare for war. That means building up the ammunition, forces and technologies for fighting abroad, as well as securing the home front. After the cold war, the Royal Air Force (RAF), like many of its European counterparts, saved money by shutting down bases and consolidating aircraft at ever fewer places. Ukraine’s surprise attack is a reminder of why that now looks like a mistake. The review says that the RAF must relearn how to fight from a wider range of sites, and to disperse its munitions, spare parts and fuel.