The West stepped back from the brink. But Europe’s distrust of America lingers.
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Jan 2026, 12:06 pm IST
Summary
Despite President Trump’s U-turn on using military force and tariffs to seize the Danish island, America’s allies fear worse turbulence ahead.
DAVOS, Switzerland—The West avoided an open rupture this week. But, instead of celebrating, European leaders are bracing for more serious shocks to the trans-Atlantic relationship in the months ahead.
