The White House whirlwind that led to Trump’s all-out tariff strategy

In the aftermath of the tariff decision, Trump’s aides took to TV to defend the president’s action, but not always satisfactorily from the White House’s perspective, people familiar with the matter said. On Thursday morning, there were discussions to make sure everyone was beating from the same drum on TV, one of the people said. On Thursday, officials focused on consolidating his message that the tariffs are here to stay, even as aides close to him said some negotiations with other countries are likely.