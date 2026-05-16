The winners and losers of oil’s new world order

Long View In a global market, American consumers still pay higher prices at the pump when a supply disruption occurs overseas, and there are relatively few tools to mitigate disruptions of this scale. As prices rise, politicians may be tempted to embrace more extreme—and economically and geopolitically harmful—options, such as banning oil exports. Longer term, today’s crisis holds at least the promise of forging more common ground, as it is both true that America’s position has been strengthened by producing more oil and gas, and that the U.S. would still be less vulnerable to supply shocks if we used less oil through tighter fuel-economy standards, more electric vehicles, and better mass transit and rail.