The winners and losers of Trumponomics

To tally the net effects of these gains and losses, The Economist combined estimates of the impact of tariffs, higher petrol prices and Mr Trump’s tax-and-spending law across income groups in 2026. We estimate that Mr Trump’s policies will cost the poorest tenth of American households, with average income after taxes and transfers of around $37,000, almost 3% of their income. The richest tenth, with average after-tax incomes of nearly $500,000, will gain nearly 3% (see chart 1). Households in the middle, with average income of roughly $100,000, lose more than $400. That does not account for the effect of a decision, taken by Congressional Republicans last year and endorsed by Mr Trump, to let enhanced Obamacare subsidies expire. That has raised average premiums for individual insurance purchased on exchanges by nearly $800 a year, according to KFF, a health-policy research group.