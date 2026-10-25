ALL POPULISTS promise much to the working man, but Donald Trump predicted a golden age. Just before the election in 2024, he told voters they were days away from “the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen”. His unorthodox blend of tariffs, tax cuts and deportations, he claimed, would bring down living costs, revive America’s industrial heartland and restore middle-class prosperity.
The winners and losers of Trumponomics
SummaryAmerica’s economy is indeed growing briskly, with output on course to expand at an annualised rate of around 3% in the third quarter. But many of those Mr Trump claimed he would help have lost out, while richer Americans have gained.
ALL POPULISTS promise much to the working man, but Donald Trump predicted a golden age. Just before the election in 2024, he told voters they were days away from “the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen”. His unorthodox blend of tariffs, tax cuts and deportations, he claimed, would bring down living costs, revive America’s industrial heartland and restore middle-class prosperity.
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