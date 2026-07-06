The World Bank has ditched its climate targets

The bank’s then newish boss, Ajay Banga, had been hired in part for his green credentials, having pledged to plant 100m trees in his previous job as the chief executive of Mastercard, and he was proving popular. The crowd, which included Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of Ethiopia, celebrated with a standing ovation. As Mr Banga left the stage, he was diverted by Mr Abiy’s aide for a selfie. A year later the World Bank ponied up $43bn, or 44% of the year’s lending, nearly hitting its formal target of channelling 45% of its loans to such causes.