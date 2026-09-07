Gerson Balza remembers Uma Thurman wearing yellow and black Onitsuka Tigers in the 2003 movie “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” her character carving a trail of bloody vengeance across Japan.
The World Can’t Get Enough of These Japanese Sneakers
SummaryOnitsuka Tigers are having a moment as a weak yen and classic looks lure tourists to Tokyo stores.
Gerson Balza remembers Uma Thurman wearing yellow and black Onitsuka Tigers in the 2003 movie “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” her character carving a trail of bloody vengeance across Japan.
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