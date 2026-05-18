The world can’t get enough U.S. energy, keeping prices high for Americans

It isn’t just transportation fuels that are bleeding out of the U.S. Tankers have swarmed the Gulf Coast to load up on crude. Commercial crude stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended May 8, according to the EIA. At Cushing, Okla., one of the world’s largest oil-storage facilities, where the U.S. benchmark for oil is set, stocks could fall to levels that complicate operations within the next two months, some analysts say.