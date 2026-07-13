MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—When the World Cup kicked off over a month ago, the gargantuan 48-team event was billed as the equivalent of 104 Super Bowls.
The World Cup has delivered a final four for the ages
SummaryWith France vs. Spain and England vs. Argentina, the tournament has boiled down to the top four teams in the world for the first time in its modern history.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.—When the World Cup kicked off over a month ago, the gargantuan 48-team event was billed as the equivalent of 104 Super Bowls.
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