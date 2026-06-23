The World Cup’s one-man team is exactly who you think it is

Since then, the player for whom the World Cup was a glaring hole in a glittering career has transformed into Mr. World Cup, alongside the likes of Pelé and Diego Maradona. Four years ago in Qatar, he completed his career arc by winning the competition for the first time. And on Monday here in Dallas, Messi became the tournament’s all-time leading goal scorer with both goals in a 2-0 victory over Austria. Messi’s total of 18—reached just days before his 39th birthday—is now two more than the previous record holder, the retired Miroslav Klose of Germany.