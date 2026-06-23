The World Cup’s one-man team is exactly who you think it is

ARLINGTON, Texas—Can you believe that 10 years ago Lionel Messi actually quit Argentina’s national team?
Back then, he hadn’t managed to win a single international trophy. Each new tournament seemed to bring some fresh calamity—and 45 million Argentines wouldn’t let him forget it. So after losing the final of the 2016 Copa America in New Jersey, Messi decided that he was fed up with the pressure that came with wearing the sky blue and white. In a moment of utter exasperation, he announced that he would simply quit playing for his country.
Those 45 million Argentines can be glad that Messi soon changed his mind.
Since then, the player for whom the World Cup was a glaring hole in a glittering career has transformed into Mr. World Cup, alongside the likes of Pelé and Diego Maradona. Four years ago in Qatar, he completed his career arc by winning the competition for the first time. And on Monday here in Dallas, Messi became the tournament’s all-time leading goal scorer with both goals in a 2-0 victory over Austria. Messi’s total of 18—reached just days before his 39th birthday—is now two more than the previous record holder, the retired Miroslav Klose of Germany.