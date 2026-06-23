The World Cup’s one-man team is exactly who you think it is

Back then, he hadn’t managed to win a single international trophy. Each new tournament seemed to bring some fresh calamity—and 45 million Argentines wouldn’t let him forget it. So after losing the final of the 2016 Copa America in New Jersey, Messi decided that he was fed up with the pressure that came with wearing the sky blue and white. In a moment of utter exasperation, he announced that he would simply quit playing for his country.