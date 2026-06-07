The World Cup will test Mexico’s control over its territory

The tournament will be the most-watched sporting event ever, with 104 matches spread across 16 cities in three countries. The United States will host 78 matches, with only 13 each in Canada and Mexico. Mexico, which will host matches in Monterrey and Mexico City, as well as Guadalajara, is attracting particular scrutiny. The country is one of the world’s most violent. Criminal groups control territory, extort money from businesses and periodically paralyse entire cities. In February, after a government operation killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes—better known as El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)—gangsters brought parts of Guadalajara to a standstill, blocking the roads with burning trucks. Mexico is the third-most-dangerous country ever to host the competition, after South Africa and Brazil. Forty-four people were murdered every day in May.