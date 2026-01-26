The world economy is hooked on government debt

FRANKFURT—This year, global growth is being brought to you by the government.

Rocked by an avalanche of growth-sapping shocks, countries around the world are tearing up savings plans and rolling out large fiscal stimulus packages financed by bumper budget deficits.

From slow-growing Europe to the U.S. and parts of Asia, where multitrillion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence are fueling demand, the spending spree is expected to boost economic growth and jobs in the near term. Global growth could accelerate to a 3% annual rate over the next six months as a result, according to JPMorgan.

This could be a risky strategy at a time of low unemployment and higher interest rates, economists say.

In Japan, the yields on long-term government debt surged to record highs last week after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi unveiled a plan to increase spending and cut consumption tax ahead of snap elections next month. The selloff spilled into global markets, pushing up U.S. Treasury yields.

“It’s a red flag. It’s another symptom of the vulnerabilities bubbling under the surface of advanced economies," said Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics in London. These vulnerabilities include weak private-sector demand and poor productivity growth, Shearing said.

As President Trump threatened a sharp escalation of the trade war over Greenland, Europe’s economy looks particularly vulnerable, with few sources of growth outside government largess.

In the U.S. and Germany, the world’s number one and three economies, fiscal stimulus is set to boost economic growth by around 1 percentage point this year, according to calculations by Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management. In Japan—number four—the stimulus will boost growth by a half-percentage point. China is set to run a nearly 9% of GDP aggregate budget deficit for the second year in a row, roughly twice as large as its expected growth rate.

The wall of government money aims to address growing challenges. Politicians are seeking to support companies whose business models are threatened by AI, U.S. tariffs and China’s subsidized exports. Many countries are also spending heavily to rearm in a more uncertain world, to finance a transition to cleaner energy, or to care for rapidly aging populations.

In the past, this would have meant higher taxes, not just higher deficits. But today’s leaders are reluctant to hand voters the bill. Government budget deficits averaged 4.6% across advanced economies and 6.3% in emerging markets last year, up from 2.6% and 4% respectively a decade earlier, according to IMF data.

In the U.S., this year’s expected 6% of GDP budget deficit partly reflects efforts to keep tax rates low. Goldman Sachs expects the U.S. economy to grow by 2.5% this year, up from around 2% last year, as the drag from tariffs gives way to a boost from tax cuts, according to a Jan. 16 note.

In Germany, whose trillion-euro defense-and-infrastructure spending package is expected to support growth, taxes are already among the highest in the developed world and raising them further could weaken growth prospects.

Germany’s relatively low public debt is an exception, however. After exploding during the pandemic and shrinking somewhat as a share of economic output, global public debt is projected to exceed 100% of global GDP by 2029, its highest level since 1948, according to an October IMF report.

Bond markets seized up when former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss proposed unfunded tax cuts in late 2022, eventually prompting her resignation. Interest rates have marched upward in France over the past two years as President Emmanuel Macron’s governments struggled to pass a budget.

Yet there has been no repeat of the investor flight that sparked the eurozone’s sovereign debt crisis in 2010. In fact, governments learned during the pandemic that significant increases in public spending didn’t come with immediate problems, said Ricardo Reis, economics professor at the London School of Economics. While higher inflation hurt consumers, it made the debt more manageable short term.

The heavy spending represents a strategic shift. After the global financial crisis, many countries, especially in Europe, tightened their belts to reassure jittery investors. Today, leaders have learnt that austerity isn’t just unpopular but has also led to weak militaries and crumbling infrastructure.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a surge in military spending, and not just in Europe.

Canada’s Parliament in November approved $140 billion Canadian dollars—equivalent to roughly $100 billion—of new spending over the next five years, touted by Prime Minister Mark Carney as a “generational investment" to help Canada strengthen its economy in the face of U.S. tariffs. It includes money to update ports and other trade infrastructure with the goal of doubling Canadian exports to non-U.S. markets over the next decade. The budget deficit will rise to around 2.5% of GDP in the 2025-26 fiscal year from 1.6% a year earlier.

“The geopolitics have changed," with Trump’s policies pushing Canada to give priority to its sovereignty, said Sahir Khan, a former budget official for Canada’s Parliament.

In Japan, the government announced a fiscal stimulus package worth 2.8% of GDP in November aimed at alleviating high living costs and stimulating investments and military spending.

Across Europe, even insurgent far-right parties that once preached fiscal rectitude are making gains with pledges to spend more. France’s far-right National Rally opposes increasing the retirement age and the Alternative for Germany party wants to raise pension benefits.

In the U.S., persistent large budget deficits reflect both heavy spending on social security and efforts by the Trump administration to curb taxes.

While more federal borrowing leads to higher interest rates and a smaller economy, “I just think those effects aren’t huge," said Wendy Edelberg, a former chief economist at the Congressional Budget Office. Bond investors believe that the U.S. has enough wealth to finance its debt, especially since its tax rates are relatively low, meaning that the day of reckoning is so far off as to not be worth considering, she said.

Still, when the recent bout of high inflation forced central banks to raise interest rates, pushing up borrowing costs, it was a reminder that government debt can spiral up. Interest payments on U.S. national debt more than doubled over the past four years. In Germany and Japan, the cost of servicing government debt has roughly doubled in four years.

As spending becomes harder to finance, some governments could eventually have to raise taxes or reduce expenditures, some economists say. The trigger could be a loss of investor confidence that governments can pay back their debt, or even a rethink of the economic benefits of AI, said Maurice Obstfeld, a former IMF chief economist.

“I’m quite worried," Reis said. The interest bill “is getting to very high levels in any kind of historic comparison."

