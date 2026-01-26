The world economy is hooked on government debt
Tom Fairless , The Wall Street Journal , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Jan 2026, 03:53 pm IST
Summary
Rearmament, an aging population, technological change and fear of voters are fueling a risky trend.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
FRANKFURT—This year, global growth is being brought to you by the government.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story