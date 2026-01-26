The world economy is hooked on government debt

Canada’s Parliament in November approved $140 billion Canadian dollars—equivalent to roughly $100 billion—of new spending over the next five years, touted by Prime Minister Mark Carney as a “generational investment" to help Canada strengthen its economy in the face of U.S. tariffs. It includes money to update ports and other trade infrastructure with the goal of doubling Canadian exports to non-U.S. markets over the next decade. The budget deficit will rise to around 2.5% of GDP in the 2025-26 fiscal year from 1.6% a year earlier.