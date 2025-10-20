SIX MONTHS ago, as President Donald Trump announced a trade war of unprecedented ferocity, firms and investors braced for a slump. Movements in financial markets pointed to a recession. American consumers’ confidence nosedived. So did some real-time measures of economic growth. Yet today, even as America and China trade bitter barbs, there are fewer “Liberation Day” effects than expected.
The world economy shrugs off both the trade war and AI fears
SummaryCan anything bring it down?
