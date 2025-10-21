The world economy shrugs off both the trade war and AI fears

A second concern relates to jobs. Employment growth in America has slowed. The next jobs report, whenever the end of the government shutdown permits its publication, could show practically zero payroll growth. This has raised fears of AI-induced unemployment. Not so fast. A new study by the Yale Budget Lab finds that “the broader labour market has not experienced a discernible disruption since ChatGPT’s release." Outside America there is little evidence of an employment slowdown. In the first half of the year the other 37 countries in the OECD club added 3m jobs, in line with the norm of just before the covid-19 pandemic. To the extent that America’s labour market is weak, particular factors such as the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration may be to blame.