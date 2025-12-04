The world has more billionaires than ever
Summary
Soaring tech valuations and stock-market gains have boosted the number of billionaires and the wealth they hold.
The total number of billionaires across the globe reached new heights in 2025, due partly to the soaring valuations of tech companies and rising stock markets, according to a new study by Swiss banking giant UBS.
