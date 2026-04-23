A $10 million purse? Believe it. A Hermès handbag owned by the late fashion icon Jane Birkin sold for that eye-popping, record-setting sum last summer at Sotheby’s in Paris.
The world is awash in money. A $10 million purse proves it.
SummaryThe number of superrich is growing by leaps and bounds, a new report shows. More than a third live in the U.S.
A $10 million purse? Believe it. A Hermès handbag owned by the late fashion icon Jane Birkin sold for that eye-popping, record-setting sum last summer at Sotheby’s in Paris.
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