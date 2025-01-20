The world is getting riskier. Americans don’t want to pay for it.
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jan 2025, 07:01 AM IST
SummaryInsurance is one of finance’s great gifts to mankind. California is a microcosm of what happens when it breaks down.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Insurance is one of finance’s great gifts to mankind. Through the statistical magic of risk pooling, an individual can obtain peace of mind and protection against devastating loss.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less