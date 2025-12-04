The world is making impressive progress averting cancer

The success in curbing lung and cervical cancer has become a template for scientists looking for ways to prevent other types of cancer. It has taught them first to identify who is at greatest risk of developing cancer and then to intervene in whatever way works best: getting smokers to quit, getting young women vaccinated against HPV. Most cancers, admittedly, are harder to tackle, since their causes are more complex and less well understood. In fact, only around half of all cancer cases can be explained by a known risk-factor for the disease. But the wealth of tissue samples collected over the years, along with advances in cellular biology, are slowly making it easier to identify patterns and tailor treatments accordingly. Several new vaccines developed in this way are already in the works. Such data are helping identify prophylactic drugs, too. The hope is that, rather than treat cancer once it has developed, many forms of the disease can be stopped from developing to begin with.